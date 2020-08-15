Friday August 14, 2020 – More than 50 suspected Al Shabaab members were seen entering Kenya and roaming about freely like there are no security agents in Kenya

This was revealed by Mandera County Commissioner, Onesmus Kyatha, during a security meeting yesterday.

“As we speak, I have received intelligence that about 50 members of the terror group have entered Kenya and have ordered residents of Yedho area to vacate for them to take over,” he explained.

He added that the terrorist group was taking advantage of internal wrangles and infighitng between residents to operate in the area.

He urged leaders, especially MPs who were present at the meeting, to solve their differences since non-cooperation was hurting security efforts.

“Al Shabaab have seen an opening in this and are ready to take advantage of the same to cause mayhem in Mandera.”

“We need to decide now and join hands in fighting the enemy from outside than causing bloodshed among ourselves,” the County Commissioner advised.

The terrorist group has been utilizing the security gap in Northern Kenya to execute attacks.

The gunmen have been targeting communication masts before attacking police posts and members of the local communities in the area.

