Friday, August 14, 2020 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has suspended its CEO, Jonah Mwangi, over the Sh 7.7 billion Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) tender.

The controversial tenders were given to Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s relatives

Announcing the suspension of Mwangi, KEMSA board chairman, Kembi Gitura, said the CEO was suspended over corruption-related scandals and he will soon be prosecuted for stealing public money.

Gitura said Mwangi was suspended alongside Charles Juma (Head of Procurement) and Eliud Mureithi (Commercial Director) to allow the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) room to complete investigations into the matter.

Edward Njuguna will be the acting CEO.

The Operations Director – Procurement position will be taken by Edward Buluma and the acting Commercial Director will be George Walukame.

The Kenyan DAILY POST