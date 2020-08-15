Friday, 14 August 2020 – Faded Kikuyu gospel singer, Betty Bayo, the ex-wife to controversial preacher, Victor Kanyari, has set conditions for any man wh0 intends to marry her.

The divorced single mother of two, who has turned into a drama queen after parting ways with Kanyari, bragged that men have been flooding her DM and that’s why she was forced to outline the qualities that she is looking for in a man.

For starters, any man who is planning to ask her for a hand in marriage must be born again and God fearing.

He must also have high self-esteem and if one is a mama’s boy like her ex-husband, you better look elsewhere.

‘My inbox is full of proposal. To cut the list short, here are characteristics of my future husband.Apart from being born again and God fearing, below is the list of quality of my future husband’’ She wrote and listed the qualities as follows.

1 divorcee/single father ( bird of the same feathers )

2 high self esteem staki mtu hajaovercome past yet I have Mimi nsha overcome no crying babies

3 not mamas boy no no noo

4 be a tither in his church , no heavenly thief

5 know english, we can’t both talk broken english my fans must see the different

6 love my kids

7 vaccinated to cyberbully kama hana i will give him a dose huku tunaservive by fire by force

8 no shouting or violent I love peace

9 no too serious I don’t want a boring life

10 bank statement and original id’’ She wrote.





The Kenyan DAILY POST