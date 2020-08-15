Friday, August 14, 2020– Former K24 Swahili anchor, Mwanaisha Chidzuga, recently received endless trolls after her husband was arrested over fraud.

Mwanaisha’s husband, Danson Mungatana, a former Member of Parliament, was arrested at a Nairobi hotel, while planning to con a businesswoman.

Mungatana had forged documents from the Department of Defence (DOD), which he used to lie to the woman that he was in a position to secure her a tender of Ksh 70 million from the military.

He had already obtained a downpayment of Ksh 1 million before the woman realized that the tender documents were fake, prompting her to call the police.

After Mungatana was arrested, Kenyans flooded social media to troll his celebrity wife.

But Mungatana’s wife seems unmoved by the endless trolls, if her latest post on Instagram is anything to go by.

She posted a photo putting up a big smile and sent a cryptic message to bullies, telling them that she can do whatever she feels like with her life.

‘Your life belongs to you and you alone. Fly woman fly like a butterfly, she wrote accompanied with smile emojis, sending a message to bullies that she is unmoved.

The Kenyan DAILY POST