Friday, 14 August 2020 – A middle aged man has been accused of bad parenting after he shared photos on social media, shamelessly giving his little son beer.

On every bottle of beer, it’s clearly written that alcohol should only be consumed by people above 18 years but this stupid guy went ahead and gave his son Tusker Cider.

Perhaps he wanted to chase clout but such stupid acts should be condemned.

Murang’a is one of those places in Central Kenya where alcoholism is a menace and if kids are being introduced to alcohol at such a young age, then the problem will persist for decades.

See photos.







