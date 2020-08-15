Friday August 14, 2020 – Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has threatened to sue former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, for alleging that he has been paid money meant to fight coronavirus.

Khalwale, who spoke a couple of weeks ago, alleged that Junet Mohamed, a close ally of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, was paid by Kenya Medical Supplies (KEMSA) money meant to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

Khalwale further alleged that Homa Bay Women Rep, Gladys Wanga, had been placed in the Finance Committee to facilitate the deal.

However, Junet, through his lawyers, said he will sue Khalwale for trying to soil his name.

He said Khalwale’s sentiments had caused him gross distress and embarrassment while subjecting him to grave panic, fear, mental anguish and pain.

“The statements in their ordinary meaning are calculated to mean our client is corrupt, dishonorable, unscrupulous, deceitful, untrustworthy, disreputable, unpatriotic a conspirator with others in the commission of criminal activities, immoral and above all a criminal,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST