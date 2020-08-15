Friday August 14, 2020 – A senior State officer in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has narrated how he fought COVID 19 for 32 days and thanked God for being alive.

Hamadi Boga, who is the Agriculture Principal Secretary, said he has been in isolation for 32 days fighting the deadly bug that originated from Wuhan, China.

“Dear Family, Friends, Neighbors, fellow Kenyans.”

“Here I am. Still alive.”

“I am doing okay, largely.”

“I have finished self-isolating at home after 32 days since I first experienced Covid-19 symptoms.”

“I did the retest for Covid-19 and thank God it came out negative.”

“The test procedure looks scarier than it really feels.”

“Most people would cringe at the thought of taking that test.”

“For me the nose swab was easier than the throat swab.”

“The technician who took my swab said that the throat swab is the riskier one even for the one swabbing.”

“One could easily puke,” Boga said.

The PS said before he went for his test, he suffered chills that went all the way into his bone marrow.

“I know it was July but that is not what I am talking about.”

“These chills were abnormal, way deeper than the usual July experience.”

“Then I had the aches all over, especially muscles (calves, thigh and arms).”

“Then the cough that was not productive and that persists, and a tightness or numbness around the chest at the back and at the front,” he said.

