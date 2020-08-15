Friday August14, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has revealed the names of criminals who have been calling themselves the “deep state”.

On Tuesday, Ruto dared the deep state to face him in the coming elections arguing that he was ready with the help of the people and God.

Ruto said that he was being threatened that the deep state would rig the elections and decide who will be President regardless of Kenyans’ votes and choice.

Though deep state members have remained anonymous for years, Sudi revealed some members of the amorphous organization on Friday.

Sudi said Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, and Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, Francis Murathe, are among members of the deep state.

“I am even surprised that he knows Ruto is the Deputy President.”

“I saw Atwoli respond to matters deep state.”

“This deep state, aren’t you the one who started it, with Murathe and other people?” Sudi posed.

The lawmaker further castigated Atwoli and said that he has never taken time to articulate the needs of Kenyans in his capacity as the COTU boss due to his obsession with politics.

“I have never heard you defending the rights of workers, not even one day, you are just looting from them,” he said

