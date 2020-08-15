Friday August 14, 2020 – The state has reportedly frozen bank accounts of two Senators for opposing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s formula on revenue sharing.

Uhuru, through Majority Chief Whip in the Senate, Irungu Kangata, wanted a County’s population to be the main consideration in the formula of sharing money within regions.

However, some Senators led by Meru Senator Mithinka Linturi and his Kakamega counterpart, Cleophas Malala, opposed the President’s formula claiming that marginalised Counties will lose a lot of money.

On Friday, Malala confirmed that his bank accounts have been frozen and vowed to remain silent to avoid being punished further.

“Yes (my accounts have been frozen), but I have decided to remain silent on the matter though I remain firm on my decision to save Kenya,” Malala said.

The law allows the Kenya Revenue Authority to freeze accounts without seeking a court order.

Linturi and Malala join a long list of politicians whose accounts have been frozen on different grounds.

In late May, the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) on the strength of a High Court order, froze three bank accounts belonging to Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, with more than Sh200 million over alleged money laundering.

