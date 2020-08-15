Friday, August 14, 2020 – Covid-19 patients admitted in public hospitals will now have to pay for the protective gear (PPE) used by health workers treating them after the Government reneged on its promise to foot the bills.

This comes amid the increasing number of medics who have contracted the coronavirus due to shortage of PPEs.

A full personal protective kit- which includes a mask, hazmat suit and gloves costs between Sh11,000 to Sh12, 000.

According to reports, the Government has not been releasing cash to the facilities for the bills accrued by Covid-19 patients.

“We are using our money to buy the protective gear and when the government says it will take care of the patients and it does not, we are left struggling,” a Doctor in one of the public hospitals is quoted as saying.

Among the hospitals charging patients include Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital.

Meanwhile, KEMSA CEO, Charles Juma, and procurement boss Eliud Mureithi have been suspended over misuse of funds and procurement irregularities during COVID-19 crisis.

The anti-corruption watchdog is investigating a controversial Ksh7.7 billion tender for the emergency procurement of COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST