Friday August 14, 2020 – Drama at the Senate took a new twist ahead of another stormy meeting set for Monday, August 17th to discuss the County Revenue Allocation Formula for the ninth time.

This is after Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) accused Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka of bias.

The duo argued that the Speaker was pulling dirty tricks to ensure that his favourite side gets the nod for their formula.

“Speaker Lusaka has convened a special sitting on Monday, August 17th.”

“However, he is busy doing rounds in city hotels lobbying Senators to support an adjournment motion to be moved by Siaya Senator James Orengo in the same sitting.”

“Have we sunk this low?” Murkomen wondered.

On his part, Sakaja urged Lusaka to maintain his integrity and treat all camps as equal as they look forward to narrowing down on one formula.

Murkomen and Sakaja are lobbying for Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s formula, a perspective which Lusaka seemingly differs with.

The Speaker was accused of favouring the formula proposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.

Under Linturi’s proposal, 19 Counties will lose Ksh1.8 billion down from Ksh17 billion contained in the disputed formula proposed by the House Finance Committee.

The other, is the one man, one shilling formula.

Those supporting this formula argue that it will ensure equity and fairness because the money will be distributed proportionally providing a major breakthrough in realising meaningful devolution.

The revenue debate has also divided MPs and Governors who have weighed in on the issue, urging Senators to fast track the process.

