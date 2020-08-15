Friday August 14, 2020 – Former Meru County Women Representative, Florence Kajuju, has asked for a comprehensive audit of the billions donated to fight coronavirus in the country.

Kajuju, who is currently the Chairperson of the Commission on Administrative Justice, said the current secrecy surrounding the utilisation of the funds was unconstitutional and a breach of public trust.

She added that they should also explain how they spent the money, the names of service providers and contractors who received payments.

Kajuju, who spoke on Friday, warned that Government agencies and public officials hiding information about Covid-19 funds will be subjected to legal and administrative action by the commission because they are violating the Constitution.

“It is an offence under the Access to Information Act for accounting officers in public institutions to fail to respond to requests for information within the prescribed time,” Kajuju said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST