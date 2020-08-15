Friday August 14, 2020 – Busia Senator Amos Wako is set to quit politics in 2022 and will not defend his seat.

According to sources, Wako’s move to retire from politics is as a result of his travel ban and that of his family to America.

Wako is said to be planning to rebrand his tattered family image both locally and internationally after 2022.

He notes that were it not for the political appointment to serve as Attorney General during the Moi era, his international reputation would be unsullied today.

The former Attorney General is confident that the handshake team of Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta, which he is part of, will win the Presidency come 2022 and will give him another plum job other than the elected seat based on his vast experience and rich CV.

Wako’s move has triggered anxiety in Busia County with many now angling to take over his spot.

