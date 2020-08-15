Friday, August 14, 2020 – There was drama in Mombasa Law Courts on Thursday after three Chinese nationals showed up dressed inPersonal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The three Chinese nationals are facing bribery charges after they tried to bribe detectives who were investigating a case against them.

The Magistrate handling the case was forced to adjourn and postpone the hearing after she mistook the suspects for Ministry of Health officials who had come to pick a Covid-19 patient.

Normal open court operations in Mombasa have just resumed after about three months.

Chief Justice David Maraga had suspendedopen court in Mombasa in July after 11 Judiciary staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

So far, Kenya has recorded 28,754 cases and 460 deaths.





The Kenyan DAILY POST