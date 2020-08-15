Friday August 14, 2020 – Former Makadara MP, Benson Mutura, has been elected as Nairobi County Assembly Speaker after garnering 99 votes.

Voting took place on Friday afternoon and almost all Jubilee and ODM MCAs supported Mutura.

Mutura pledged to serve all MCAs equally and urged them to support his office.

Addressing the MCAs after his win, Mutura said he was ready to work with the whole House.

“I understand the roles of the Speaker and I will attend to all MCAs regardless of the party,” he said.

He thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Party for having faith in him to take the position.

Mutura also thanked ODM and its party leader, Raila Odinga, for supporting his candidature.

The Speaker emphasized on the need to support the Nairobi Metropolitan Service as an Sssembly.

“NMS is like a newborn and we must take care of the office as instructed by the President,” Mutura said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST