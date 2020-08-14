Job Summary

The Office Assistant is responsible for aiding the Operations Manager in ensuring effective and smooth functioning of the office operations as well as supporting field operations. The Office Assistant’s direct supervisor is the Operations Manager.

Role and Responsibilities

Filing of finance and administration documents (not HR)

Petty cash custody and payment of cash for office supplies

Running office errands including delivery of collection of documents and invoices

Fuelling of using the Total Card whenever required at quarter tank capacity

Receipt of daily reports from the Team Leaders and compiling a daily report for the Operations Manager daily before 9am

Requesting Material from Adrian

Reconciliation of daily used material to be submitted by 9.00am daily

Taking Adrian/Camusat FTTH Data Correctly to be submitted daily by 9am

Confirming ONT Daily Usage

Fleet and Fuel Management

Keeping an Updated time log register and leave data for the employees

Ensuring all Personnel files are upto date.

Qualifications and Education Requirements

Diploma in Business Administration or related field

Preferred Skills

Minimum of 1 year related experience

Working knowledge of MS Word and Excel computer programs.

Good interpersonal communication skills, relationship building and organization skills.

A person of known integrity.

Demonstrate the ability to work constructively in a team.

Ability to negotiate solutions to problems

Excellent communication and organizational skills.

Ability to interact clearly and effectively with clients, employees and vendors.

Effective command of English language including written and spoken English.

Effective use of written and spoken Kiswahili.

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with the subject line as “Office Assistant”