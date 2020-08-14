Friday, August 14, 2020 – Wilson Sossion, the nominated MP andSecretary-General of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), has stirred a heated debate after he stated that boarding schools in Kenyan should be done away with.

According to Sossion, boarding schools are not only expensive but also promote inequality in delivery of education.

Kenyans have been sharing their experiences in boarding school while supporting Sossion’s proposal.

German based Kenyan lecturer and researcher, Dr. Njenga Karugia is among those who want boarding schools abolished.

Dr.Njenga went on to narrate his horrible experience in a boarding school and vowed to never take his kids to a boarding school.

Read his tweets below.









