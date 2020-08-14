Manager – Finance Reporting, General Insurance Kenya



Recruiter : Old Mutual Kenya



REF: 1577/KENY/CM/Manager – Finance Reporting/Kenya/050820

Advert Details

Start Date: 2020-08-06 End Date: 2020-08-14

AA/EE: Not Applicable Contract Permanent

Location: Kenya Available: ASAP

Category: Insurance Offer: Market Related

Introduction…

Reporting to the Finance Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for;

Financial reporting and planning, statutory reporting and re-insurance reviews.

Performance monitoring – through implementing business metrics in order to closely monitor profitability.

Offering effective support to the business.

Balance sheet substantiation.

Minimum Requirements…

QUALIFICATIONS

Undergraduate degree preferably B. Com Finance option

Masters’ degree/MBA Finance

Certified Public Accountant CPA(K) – Member of ICPAK

5 years’ experience (Minimum 2 years in the insurance industry is preferred)

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Financial and management accounting

Problem Resolution

Strategic Planning & Analysis

Budgeting & Forecasting

Capital and cash flow planning

KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE

Corporate Financial Modeling – development of planning & forecasting models, financial reporting, group planning and

consolidation, debtors reporting and analysis and risk management. Knowledge of general insurance guidelines & company policies.

Job Specification…

Spearheading the planning and forecasting process and reviewing of financial reports.

Strategic planning and analysis, including capital and balance sheet planning to ensure appropriate use of capital and also to ensure that the entity is solvent in accordance to the regulations.

Training and coaching team members to ensure appropriate skill set for reporting team and effective succession planning.

Ensure optimal business performance by ensuring risks and control weaknesses are adequately mitigated.

Implementing performance monitoring metrics for the business in order to closely monitor profitability.

Attendance and presentation of financial performance at various company and regional meetings.

Facilitating interim and full year audits and preparation of annual financial statements

Ensuring no legal compliance breaches by submitting all regulatory returns within the stipulated timelines

Adhering to business planning and reporting timelines

Continuous improvement of planning and forecasting model.

Continuous Improvement of performance monitoring metrics for the various distribution channels

Engaging the business on the various reports including financials and functional reports and attendance of meetings for the various functional departments.

How To Apply

Apply for the Finance Reporting Manager Job here.