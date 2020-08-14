P3, Kakuma

Closing date; August 24, 2020

Organizational Setting and Work Relationships

The Field Security Officer reports to the manager, who may be, according to context, the Representative/Chief of Mission or Head of Office within a country operation, the Senior Field Security Officer; the Bureau Director in a Regional Directorate; the Chief, Security Operations Section at Headquarters, or another.

The incumbent acts as an adviser to the manager on field security, providing sound, well- reasoned advice followed by support in implementation of agreed measures or steps.

S/he may directly supervise security personnel at the international or national level.

The Field Security Officer may, depending on the context, be expected to travel on mission to multiple duty stations, where s/he provides advice and support to the local manager as agreed in mission terms of reference.

The incumbent may, depending on the context, be expected to monitor, coach, guide and support security personnel in a particular country, region or sub-region.

All UNHCR staff members are accountable to perform their duties as reflected in their job description. They do so within their delegated authorities, in line with the regulatory framework of UNHCR which includes the UN Charter, UN Staff Regulations and Rules, UNHCR Policies and Administrative Instructions as well as relevant accountability frameworks. In addition, staff members are required to discharge their responsibilities in a manner consistent with the core, functional, cross-functional and managerial competencies and UNHCR¿s core values of professionalism, integrity and respect for diversity.

Duties

Advise and support the supervisor in managing the safety and security of UNHCR personnel, partners, operations, premises and refugees or persons of concern.

Undertake security assessments in close co-operation with UNHCR senior staff members and interagency partners, analysing security factors and levels of risk related to UNHCR activities and programmes.

Evaluate existing security measures to determine their appropriateness and identify areas needing improvement. Follow up with actions to oversee or implement those improvements.

Assist in ensuring compliance with standards established through the Security Risk Management process.

Assist in the development of plans for evacuation, medical evacuation and other contingencies.

In cooperation with UNHCR senior staff members, ensure that security measures are fully integrated into operational planning, including budgetary provisions, at the earliest stages of development.

Participate and support in activities to advise on programme criticality assessment process.

As a member of a multi-functional team, contribute to efforts to ensure the physical protection and security of refugees and other persons of concern by providing security assessments, analysis and advice in developing and implementing effective strategies which underpin the responsibilities of the host state.

Develop and maintain relationships with security-related actors, including host government law enforcement authorities and other stakeholders to ensure effective information sharing; provide regular feedback and analysis to country managers.

Maintain close co-operation with staff of the UN Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), ensuring UNHCR’s understanding of applicable requirements, cooperating in security assessments and planning and supporting UNDSS understanding of agency requirements.

Support UNHCR staff serving as members of the country Security Management Team (SMT), or Area Security Management Team (ASMT), Area Security Coordinators (ASC) and Wardens.

Provide country-relevant security advice and training to UNHCR personnel, and where appropriate, to staff of NGOs and implementing partners in areas including, inter alia, preparation for and conduct of road missions, radio telecommunications and responding to specific threats within the environment.

Conduct rehearsals and practical exercises to ensure that staff are familiar with contingency plans and can implement them confidently in an emergency.

Prepare periodic analytical reports on security in accordance with UN and UNHCR standard operating procedures, sharing with managers in the country of assignment and FSS.

Maintain linkages with the Staff Welfare Section, and the Medical Service, referring cases as required.

Undertake other security-related functions or responsibilities as delegated by the supervisor.

Provide security-related advice, in written and oral form, to the manager and other staff.

Advise on, and upon approval, implement, needed mitigating measures.

Participate in criticality assessments.

Represent UNHCR in interagency working groups and attend SMT or ASMT meetings as an observer.

Perform other related duties as required.

Minimum Qualifications

Years of Experience / Degree Level

For P3/NOC – 6 years relevant experience with Undergraduate degree; or 5 years relevant experience with Graduate degree; or 4 years relevant experience with Doctorate degree

Field(s) of Education

Security Security Management; Business Administration; Political Science;

Social Science; International Relations;

or other relevant field.

Social Science; International Relations; or other relevant field. Also relevant would be military or police academy degree (at Officer level), and the equivalent of an advanced university degree (MA or equivalent) specifically successful completion of the Command and General Staff at a recognized military staff college or police equivalent.

(Field(s) of Education marked with an asterisk* are essential)

Certificates and/or Licenses

Not specified.

(Certificates and Licenses marked with an asterisk* are essential)

Relevant Job Experience

Essential:

Security risk management experience in an international capacity.

Desirable:

Proven competences in security analysis. Experience in high-risk/hardship environments is an asset. Experience working within or with humanitarian NGOs is an asset. Relevant training an asset.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to apply online on the UNHCR career page at www.unhcr.org/careers by clicking on the “Vacancies” tab.

The UNHCR workforce consists of many diverse nationalities, cultures, languages and opinions. UNHCR seeks to sustain and strengthen this diversity to ensure equal opportunities as well as an inclusive working environment for its entire workforce. Applications are encouraged from all qualified candidates without distinction on grounds of race, colour, sex, national origin, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Please note that UNHCR does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process (application, interview, meeting, travelling, processing, training or any other fees).

Closing Date

Please note that the closing date for advertisements in the Add.4 March 2020 Compendium is Monday 24 August 2020 (midnight Geneva time).