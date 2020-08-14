Closing date; August 23, 2020

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

COMMUNICATION OFFICER

NAIROBicrc

Fixed Term – 6 months

About the Job

The communication Officer contributes to the design, planning and implementation of communication projects and activities. Reporting to the Communication Coordinator, s/he contributes to build the necessary understanding, acceptance and support of the ICRC among key stakeholders in Somalia.

This is a resident/National position based in Nairobi. Fixed-term contract (6 months).

Duties and Responsibilities

· Contributes to the implementation of communication objectives, strategies and action plans of the Delegation

· Develops, drafts and revise communication materials and tools for public and operational communication, community engagement and the promotion of international humanitarian law (IHL)

· Represents the ICRC to various audiences, maintains contact and communicates with different interlocutors in the field

· Supports the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) in communication activities

· Supports communication related training/coaching for staff of field structures and other departments

· Translates from English/Somali to Somali /English in support of communication programs

Minimum qualifications and required competencies

· University degree or equivalent in a relevant field such as Communication, English, Political science, International relations, Journalism

· 2 years’ work experience in public communication and/or field operational communication

· Excellent communication, presentation, interpersonal and organizational skills

· Excellent command of Somali and English language

· Computer proficiency in MS Office and familiarity with digital communication tools

How to Apply

Apply by sending your cover letter and CV addressed to the Human Resources Manager, ICRC Somalia Delegation, on the email address sokrecruitment@icrc.org. Your cover letter must indicate your current salary and your expected salary range. The closing date is 23rd August 2020. Clearly indicate the position title in the subject line of your email message.

NOTE THAT ONLY EMAILED APPLICATIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted, and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Any enquiries about the position should be addressed to *sokrecruitment@icrc.org.***