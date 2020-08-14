Friday, August 14, 2020 – A Nairobi based lawyer was arrested after he attempted to bribe a senior Investigating Officer in Kasarani Police Station with Sh900, 000 to secure the release of five suspects.

The lawyer identified as Antony Kirunyu Karoki was in possession of the amount in denominations of Sh1, 000 and it was kept as exhibit, as he awaits to be arraigned and charged in court.

“Mr. Antony Kirunyu Karoki; a practicing advocate at Karoki & Co. Advocates was today arrested by @DCI_Kenya Kasarani detectives following an attempt to bribe the Investigations Officer with Kshs. 900, 000 to secure the release of Five suspects of Electronic Fraud without charges.” A tweet from DCI read.

According to DCI, the lawyer wanted to secure the release of five suspects who were arrested on August 12th in a Kasarani apartment with over 2,000 sim cards and other electronic devices.

“The five suspects were arrested yesterday, 12th August 2020, with over 2,100 registered and unregistered subscriber lines among other electronic gadgets, and were being processed for arraignment when the suspect in question appeared.

The advocate is set to be arraigned for several offenses under the Bribery Act No 47 of 2016 and penal code.

Mr. Antony Kirunyu Karoki; a practicing advocate at Karoki & Co. Advocates was today arrested by @DCI_Kenya Kasarani detectives following an attempt to bribe the Investigations Officer with Kshs. 900, 000 to secure the release of Five suspects of Electronic Fraud without charges. pic.twitter.com/kb2alL9Mcs — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 13, 2020

The Kenyan DAILY POST.