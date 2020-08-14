Our client in the ICT industry is currently looking to hire a Business Development Manager – Saccos.

Responsibilities

  • Winning new business
  • Develop additional customer relationships in existing markets.
  • Close new business with existing customers.
  • Prospect for new customers.
  • Close new business as per the agreed-to business development plan.

Key Qualities:

  • You listen and understand the customer’s reality, challenges and “pain” and translate those needs into internal discussions.
  • You can clearly create problem statements, strategies and actions.
  • You get things done and are results oriented.
  • You take charge of people and processes, and follow up on the details. You manage yourself.
  • You are a strong team player who commands respect through relationships and teamwork.
  • You can obtain buy-in from stakeholders and create shared objective to get things done, rather than on reporting hierarchies.
  • Your are self assured, mature and not afraid of big challenges.

Qualifications

  • Demonstrated understanding/experience in sales.
  • 5+ years sales and business development experience with specific experience in the Sacco industry or division and well networked.
  • Passion for relationship building.
  • Deep understanding of selling to highly hierarchical organizations.
  • Strong communication skills.
  • Passion and enthusiasm for world-class customer service
  • Strong skills in selling

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

