Our client in the ICT industry is currently looking to hire a Business Development Manager – Saccos.

Responsibilities

Winning new business

Develop additional customer relationships in existing markets.

Close new business with existing customers.

Prospect for new customers.

Close new business as per the agreed-to business development plan.

Key Qualities:

You listen and understand the customer’s reality, challenges and “pain” and translate those needs into internal discussions.

You can clearly create problem statements, strategies and actions.

You get things done and are results oriented.

You take charge of people and processes, and follow up on the details. You manage yourself.

You are a strong team player who commands respect through relationships and teamwork.

You can obtain buy-in from stakeholders and create shared objective to get things done, rather than on reporting hierarchies.

Your are self assured, mature and not afraid of big challenges.

Qualifications

Demonstrated understanding/experience in sales.

5+ years sales and business development experience with specific experience in the Sacco industry or division and well networked.

Passion for relationship building.

Deep understanding of selling to highly hierarchical organizations.

Strong communication skills.

Passion and enthusiasm for world-class customer service

Strong skills in selling

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke