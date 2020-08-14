Our client in the ICT industry is currently looking to hire a Business Development Manager – Saccos.
Responsibilities
- Winning new business
- Develop additional customer relationships in existing markets.
- Close new business with existing customers.
- Prospect for new customers.
- Close new business as per the agreed-to business development plan.
Key Qualities:
- You listen and understand the customer’s reality, challenges and “pain” and translate those needs into internal discussions.
- You can clearly create problem statements, strategies and actions.
- You get things done and are results oriented.
- You take charge of people and processes, and follow up on the details. You manage yourself.
- You are a strong team player who commands respect through relationships and teamwork.
- You can obtain buy-in from stakeholders and create shared objective to get things done, rather than on reporting hierarchies.
- Your are self assured, mature and not afraid of big challenges.
Qualifications
- Demonstrated understanding/experience in sales.
- 5+ years sales and business development experience with specific experience in the Sacco industry or division and well networked.
- Passion for relationship building.
- Deep understanding of selling to highly hierarchical organizations.
- Strong communication skills.
- Passion and enthusiasm for world-class customer service
- Strong skills in selling
How To Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke