Friday, August 14, 2020 – There will be fireworks at the Estadio da Luz tonight when Barcelona face off with Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter finals.

Barca overcame Napoli to book their position at this stage of the competition, while the Bavarians rolled over Chelsea to ensure that they would be present in the last eight.

These two football heavyweights have met on 10 previous occasions in European competition, and Bayern lead the head-to-head with six wins to Barca’s two, with two draws also occurring.

The Catalans knocked Bayern out in the semi-finals of the 2014-15 competition before going on to win it, while the German giants beat the Spanish club in the semi-finals of the 2012-13 tournament en route to the trophy.

The La Liga giants also beat Bayern in the quarter-finals of the 2008-09 competition, but the German side have won their only two previous meetings in the group stages of the European Cup.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Roberto, Busquets, Vidal, De Jong; Suarez, Messi

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Thiago, Goretzka; Coman, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

This match could go either way given the quality of players in each side but Bayern’s form is staggering and we are putting our money on the Bundesliga Champions to advance.

However, both teams will find the net.

