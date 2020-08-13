Friday, August 13, 2020 – An American woman, Kenya Stevens, has left many in surprise after she flaunted her two husbands on social media.

According to Stephens, the two men are her life partners who live together with her in peace and harmony, adding that the love she feels for each of them is different.

She further disclosed that she has two sons each for the two men.

She shared a happy family photo with both men while outlining their similarities and differences.

“Poly girls have all the fun!!! Here is me and my two life partners. One is a body love WC™️ one is a mind love CC™️ – They are both 6’3. They both have beards. We all wear glasses One is a Southern gent, the other is a shrewd northerner. We live together and we get along really well. I am raising both their sons – our oldest two are away at college!” said Kenya.





