Thursday August 13, 2020 – Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, has accused the Government of intimidating and frustrating Senators who support the new formula of sharing revenue among Counties

The new formula proposed by Meru Senator Mithinka Linturi seeks to help the country achieve a win-win outcome.

According to Cheruiyot, a section of Senators who support the proposal have woken up to their bank accounts frozen followed by fictitious tax demands from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

“A number of Senators who voted in support of Sen Linturi’s amendment to the Rev Formulae report wake up to frozen bank accounts & fictitious Tax demands from KRA. Shameful of the so-called system. The resolve is firmer. Kenya must win this war against Impunity,” Cheruiyot claimed.

Among those targeted by the system is Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba and his Nairobi counterpart, Johnson Sakaja.

