Thursday August 13, 2020 – Nairobi County Government has announced that it will drop all cases filed against the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Speaking on Thursday while inspecting ongoing development projects being implemented by both his administration and the NMS in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kwa Reuben area, Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, said he had directly engaged NMS Director General Mohamed Badi to iron out outstanding issues.

“Since we have now done handshake ending our disputes, I will no longer pursue the suits I had filed against NMS, I will seek that they be set aside,” Sonko said.

Sonko has faulted NMS officials on numerous occasions, accusing them of working with unnamed national Government officials to usurp functions domiciled under his office.

Sonko’s move came a day after he met President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to sources, he was threatened with impeachment should he continue abusing General Badi and other NMS officials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST