Thursday, 13 August 2020 – An upcoming video vixen who was recorded being sexually harassed by Timmy T Dat has told Kenyans to mind their business.

A section of Kenyans, led by twitter feminists, have been calling for the arrest of Timmy for disrespecting the video vixen but she claims that the ‘Nunu’ is her ‘personal property’ and so, she can do whatever she wishes with it.

She further bragged how her ‘Nunu’ is priceless and added that although Timmy touched it, he cannot afford it.

