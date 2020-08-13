Thursday, August 13, 2020 – Residents of Oruba village in Suna West Sub County, Migori County, are reeling in shock over the mysterious death of Michael Odhiambo, a brother of Suna West MP, Peter Masara.

Mr. Odhimabo, 43, was found dead on Wednesday evening in his rented house after neighbors who were unsettled by a foul smell emanating from the house informed the police who arrived at the scene and broke into the house.

Confirming the incident, the area’s Assistant Chief Charles Ouma said:

“We got the information from a neighbor at around 5pm and quickly moved in to check what the matter was.”

“We are yet to establish what may have caused his death.

“The only thing we found in the house is a sanitizer.”

The deceased was living alone in Migori while the rest of his family members live in Gwasi, Homa Bay County.

According to a family source, Mr. Odhiambo was suffering from TB.

The body of the deceased was transferred to Migori County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

