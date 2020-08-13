Thursday, August 13, 2020 – Media personality, Betty Kyallo, has excited Netizens with her brilliant response to a troll who tried to slut-shame her.

It all started after the mother of one shared a photo of herself wearing a sexy dress with the caption:

“Good girls dress like this, I guess.”

While the majority of her fans agreed that she looked like the so called ‘wife material’ that most men yearn for, one guy by the name Ken Okumu stated that the problem is not her dressing but her character.

He went on to insinuate that Betty has been spreading her legs to every Tom, Dick and Harry and not even her decent dress will cover that fact.

“Shida ni tabia, si mavazi.

“Unaeza vaa hivyo lakini population that has seen huko ndani can fill both sides of a football match.”

The former K24 news anchor did not take Okumu’s attempt at slat-shaming her slide and she clapped back at him brilliantly.

Check out the photo and her response below.

