Thursday August 13, 2020 – US Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, is being compared to Deputy President William Ruto, who on Sunday criticized the “deep state” for trying to rig his victory in 2022.

In a post on Wednesday, Kamala informed President Donald Trump that he should be aware that they are “not afraid of his System” and that Democrat Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, knows very well America belongs to the people.

She added thar come November 3rd “the Americans are going to make a ruling on who will be their President.”

“Donald Trump thinks this country belongs to him and his system.”

“Joe Biden knows it belongs to all of us.”

“To the people,” Kamala said.

These remarks from Senator Kamala Harris have warmed the hearts of Ruto’s phalanxes who likened Kamala’s post with the DP’s remarks where he took a swipe at the Deep State and System over an alleged plan to curtail his Presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST