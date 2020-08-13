Thursday, 13 August 2020 – A video of controversial rapper, Timmy T Dat, playing with a video vixen’s ‘Nunu’ has gone viral on social media and sparked a lot of reactions.

Feminists have been baying for Timmy’s blood and urging moral police Ezekiel Mutua to arrest him for disrespecting women.

But a close look at the photos that the video vixen has been splashing on Instagram reveals that she might be a flesh peddler who disguises herself as a video vixen.

If women want to be respected by men, they should also respect themselves.

Just look at these photos.