Thursday, August 13, 2020 – Kenya Airways Chairman, Michael Joseph, is on the spotlight after someone leaked the salaries and allowances awarded to senior KQ board members in the last financial year.

In 2019, former Kenya Airways CEO, Sebastian Mikozs, collected a salary of Sh 98 million and allowances of 54 million.

In the same year, Michael, who is also the board chairman of Safaricom Limited, awarded himself a salary of Sh 36 million despite being appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to turn KQ into a profit making carrier.

In 2019 alone, KQ, which is funded by taxpayers’ money, paid salaries and allowances worth Sh 1.04 billion to senior KQ board members who were appointed by the State to rescue the loss-making carrier.

Here is a detailed list of how Michael Joseph and Sebastian Mikosz looted billions by pretending to rescue Kenya Airways from making more losses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST