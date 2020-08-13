Thursday August 13, 2020 – COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli and Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, have sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto was part of the so-called ‘Deep State’.

This is after Ruto alleged that the Deep State is planning to rig his victory in 2022 and urged Kenyans to stay firm against intimidation and threats from the ‘deep state and the system’.

“We are the people, if he talks about God we also pray, he is not the only person who prays, God is for us all.”

“The best thing the DP needs to do is to resign if he does know the difference between himself and the deep state.”

“In 2013 when he went to Hague, te then-President Mwai Kibaki asked his Attorney General (Githu Muigai) to represent him at the International Criminal Court (ICC),” noted Atwoli.

The trade unionist added that Ruto was a daydreamer who will never be the President of Kenya.

He claimed that the DP lacks integrity and could not be trusted with the Government.

This, he argued was evidenced by ‘his appointees’ fuelling corruption.

On his part, Junet asked Ruto to share more details about his remarks on the deep state and claimed that the DP was now abandoning the system after using it.

“You cannot be benefiting from the ‘deep state’ until you become a Deputy President and you disown it when you think it is not useful to you,” stated Junet.

During a meeting with community leaders from Kajiado South constituency on Tuesday, Ruto stated that he will not be intimidated by the ‘deep state’ who he claimed have the power to fix the outcome of the 2022 General Elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST