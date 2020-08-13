Thursday August 13, 2020 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnson Muthama, has passionately defended Deputy President William Ruto’s remarks on the Deep State.

Addressing the press today, Muthama, who was flanked by former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, and former Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar, insisted that the DP is not an isolated man in Government.

The group assured members of the public that the DP has substantial support that will ensure he achieves his 2022 ambitions.

Mr. Muthama further emphasized that the “deep state” narrative is one created to divert the attention of taxpayers from theft that is happening within Government.

“Let it be known that the DEEP STATE narrative is total bluff.”

“Such will not be used as a scheme to ‘fix’ 2022 elections!”

“Na wale watu wanafikiri Ruto yuko peke yake, he is not alone.”

“I want Kenyans to know that Ruto is not alone, not the way it is being reported that he is an isolated man!”

“Here we are and many others are out there,” the ex-Senator emphasized.

Ruto has raised concerns of there being a plot by the so-called Deep State to rig his victory come 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST