Position: Research Assistants – Nutrition And Lifestyle Study 2020

Location: Kisumu, Mandera, Busia and Siaya

Job Description

ICVPG looking for the Qualified Nutritionists/Public Health officers for the position of Research Assistants- Nutrition and Lifestyle Study Kisumu, Mandera, Busia and Siaya. NOTE: LOCALS AND QUALIFIED ONLY

Responsibilities

Responsible for oversight of defined operations including recruitment of participants, ensuring that protocol requirements are met and ensuring compliance to regulatory and policy requirements.

Collecting and collating data from identified sources and coordination of feedback to participants and other stake holders,

Verifies accuracy of study forms and study forms per protocol Performs quality assurance and quality control data checks and data analysis

Track all the details of the work of each implementing team members in the community support groups and ensure that timelines are met and be is responsible for record-keeping.

Synthesizes and interprets information obtained from the identified sources and draft statistical and graphic summaries of findings and conclusions.

Collect and organize data including assists with interviews Maintain study codes and formal audits of data Maintain research data, regulatory binders and study databases Collaborate with supervisor in writing and editing material for reports.

Qualifications

Ability to work independently and at times with moderate supervision

High degree of computer literacy and analytical skills

Working knowledge of data management program

Ability to interpret acceptability of data results Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to attend to a high level of detail and multiple tasks on a day-to-day basis.

Ability to work in team environment, requiring participatory decision-making. Excellent written and oral communications skills.

MUST have at least Diploma in Human Nutrition/ Public Health with minimum of 1-3 years related experience Experience in maternal nutrition service delivery for a specific intervention or strategy.

Should be at least registered by Public Health officers and Technician council of Kenya (PHTCK) or Kenya Nutritionists & Dieticians Institute (KNDI)

Must have Research Ethics certification from Global Health GHI

Experience with social and community mobilization.

Experience working with Focus Counties and well developed cultural competence Two years of experience in implementation of community engagement activities and project management experience. Must be able to travel to locations in the serviced by public transportation.

How to apply

Interested candidates should apply online with CV and Cover letter indicating the position applied for and work station to hr@icvpg org by 3rd September, 2020