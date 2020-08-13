Position: Project Assistant

Location: Kajiado

Job Description

The Girl Child Network (GCN) is an independent, non-political, non-religious, not for profit membership organization of over 300 organizations that includes key government ministries, departments and individuals working to improve the status of children in Kenya with emphasis on the girl child. The Network was born in 1995 as a follow up of the Beijing Platform for Action and implementation of Article 12, The Girl Child. It is from this that GCN draws its mandate which is to primarily mainstream children activities with a focus on the girl child, in the development sector through advocacy, information sharing, action implementation and strengthening of children programming in Kenya.

Within the Education program, GCN is implementing a project, ‘Educate A Child Project (Our Right To Learn – Reaching The Unreached) that aims to increase enrollment and retention of Out Of School Children (OOSC). The project is being implemented in Kwale, Garissa and Kajiado Counties.

The Project Assistant shall support the Project Officer and the team in the implementation of the project; formation and strengthening of school and community based initiatives to support girls’ access, enrolment, retention, transition and participation in education to higher levels.

Qualifications

The successful candidate should possess a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and/or Social Sciences (Arts) or any other degree that supports development work.

Must be computer literate and have a minimum of Two (2) years’ working experience in similar field.

S/he should have strong knowledge of the different dynamics in communities, good mobilization and report writing skills.

How to apply

Qualified candidates should send their applications to reach the under-signed by 4.00 p.m. on 21st August 2020.

Your application should include a current and detailed curriculum vitae stating your postal and email addresses, day-time telephone contact or cell phone, qualifications, experience, present position (if any), names and addresses of three referees

Only short-listed candidates will be notified. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Executive Director Girl Child Network PO Box 2447-00200

Nairobi, Kenya.

Email: gcn@girlchildnetwork.org

NB: Kindly mark GCN/APA/08 on the envelope