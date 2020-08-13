Title of Position: Program Officer – Third Party Monitoring (TPM)
Reporting to: Monitoring, Evaluation, Research and Learning Advisor
Responsibilities
- The Program Officer will assist the Third Party Monitoring (TPM) team (Program Manager, Monitoring and Evaluation Advisor and National Family Planning Expert) to co-ordinate day-to-day activities of the project.
- Participate in the recruitment and supervision of data collectors and enumerators in each county of data collection
- Prepare for the training of data collectors and support the TPM team in training – prepare training materials, organize logistics related to training venue, trainers, transport reimbursement
- Supervise collection of quantitative data at health facilities in various
- Conduct structured key informant interviews at the health facility level and at the county
- Routine data assessment for quality, completeness and accuracy, and provide feedback to data collectors in order to improve the quality of data
- Support the MEAL advisor to conduct quarterly analyses of data and to prepare reports from data collection.
- Support in ensuring organizational data protection guidelines are adhered to during all monitoring, evaluation and research implementation and dissemination
- Prepare quarterly reports on the status of project activities summarizing accomplished activities, problems encountered and solutions identified;
- Assist in the development of monitoring and evaluation systems of project activities;
- Report on the different relationships of field activities: resources used v. results realized; results v. expected outcome; overall impact (v. objectives).
- Facilitate learning through a variety of delivery methods including classroom instruction, virtual training, and on-the-job
- Support in developing a risk management plan for the project identifying potential risks and mitigation strategies.
- Maintain project staff training records.
- Facilitate field activities during training and during data collection.
Qualifications
- Formal Education: Bachelor’s degree in health information management, health sciences, social sciences, or statistics.
- Experience in monitoring and
- Experience in data analyses using STATA and/or R is a big added advantage
- 3 Years working experience in community related
- Experience in working at county and sub-county
- Experience with monitoring data collection using mobile phone technology(ODK)
- Good interpersonal and communication
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision and over long
How to apply