Thursday, August 13, 2020 – Michael Njogo Gitonga, the man who has become an overnight celebrity due to his uncanny resemblance with President Uhuru Kenyatta, has started to cash in on his newfound fame.

Following days of extensive media coverage, the resident of Nairobi’s Umoja Estate and father of three has started getting endorsements.

This comes after Gitonga revealed that his fame has come at a cost.

He stated that he cannot walk around freely without causing a scene in public and at times some people have been asking him for handouts.

“I cannot walk out of this estate without people asking me for handouts.”

“I have suffered with this name.”

“It confuses me why I look exactly like President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said.

Well, if these photos are anything to go by, Gitonga is now smiling all the way to the bank courtesy of his resemblance with the Head of State.

However, we hope some of these brands won’t exploit him and then dump him like in the case of the infamous ‘Githeri Man’

From absolute obscurity to heights of fame, fortune and celebrity.

Thank you God ,I'm a car owner🙏

Hoping to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta soon pic.twitter.com/tz7inh9vZS — Michael Njogo Gitonga (@MichaelNGitonga) August 13, 2020







The Kenyan DAILY POST.