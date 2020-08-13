Office Assistant
Job Summary: The Office Assistant is responsible for aiding the Operations Manager in ensuring effective and smooth functioning of the office operations as well as supporting field operations.
The Office Assistant’s direct supervisor is the Operations Manager.
Role and Responsibilities
- Filing of finance and administration documents (not HR)
- Petty cash custody and payment of cash for office supplies
- Running office errands including delivery of collection of documents and invoices
- Fuelling of using the Total Card whenever required at quarter tank capacity
- Receipt of daily reports from the Team Leaders and compiling a daily report for the Operations Manager daily before 9am
- Requesting Material from Adrian
- Reconciliation of daily used material to be submitted by 9.00am daily
- Taking Adrian/Camusat FTTH Data Correctly to be submitted daily by 9am
- Confirming ONT Daily Usage
- Fleet and Fuel Management
- Keeping an Updated time log register and leave data for the employees
- Ensuring all Personnel files are upto date.
Qualifications and Education Requirements
- Diploma in Business Administration or related field
Preferred Skills
- Minimum of 1 year related experience
- Working knowledge of MS Word and Excel computer programs.
- Good interpersonal communication skills, relationship building and organization skills.
- A person of known integrity.
- Demonstrate the ability to work constructively in a team.
- Ability to negotiate solutions to problems
- Excellent communication and organizational skills.
- Ability to interact clearly and effectively with clients, employees and vendors.
- Effective command of English language including written and spoken English.
- Effective use of written and spoken Kiswahili.
How to Apply
If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with the subject line as “Office Assistant”