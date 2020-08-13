Thursday August 13, 2020 – National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has asked Kenyans to brace themselves for a referendum before the 2022 presidential elections.

Speaking at Chungwa House on Thursday during the swearing in of new ODM Party officials, Raila dismissed those who have been insisting that a referendum can be done jointly with the forthcoming 2022 elections saying it is impossible.

“If there is a need for a country to do a referendum, the country does it.”

“It has been done in European countries, in civilised democracies.”

“Why do Kenyans not want it?”

“Why are we being told to do it together with the General Election?”

“That will not work.”

“We will do it before the next General Election,” Raila said.

The ODM boss said the referendum will cost less than Sh.2 billion saying the cost of elections in the country has been high because of graft.

“A referendum does not have to cost billions…it’s because of corruption in this country that elections cost us over Ksh.40 billion.”

“A referendum does not need to cost more than Ksh.2 billion… there is money to do it, and we’re going to teach Mr. Chebukati how to do it,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST