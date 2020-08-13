Thursday August 13, 2020 – Embattled Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, is now facing a possible jail term after killing a man.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, recommended her prosecution over the murder of Ganda MCA, Reuben Katana’s uncle.

A source at the DPP’s office which declined to be named said the file is ready to have Jumwa, who is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, prosecuted at the Mombasa Law Court.

The firearm used to shoot the uncle to the then ODM candidate during the Ganda ward by-election Ruben Katana, belonged to the lawmaker.

The cartridge of the firearm ammunition packaging is licensed to the MP.

“We have established that despite not using the firearm herself, or pull the trigger at the incident, she is the owner of the gun,” the source said.

The officer said both the lawmaker and her alleged lover will face criminal and murder charges.

The incident took place last year but the office of the DPP had to conduct thorough investigations before arraigning the two in court.

The incident had occurred at the Penduliani home of an ODM candidate for the Ganda ward by-election, Reuben Katana.

Katana and other leaders were allegedly meeting agents to prepare for the mini poll.

Jumwa and her team are reported to have forced themselves into the home following reports that a team of ODM leaders were meeting youths from where she allegedly shot dead Katana’s uncle.

