Thursday, August 13, 2020 – Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi, is the highest paid footballer in the world according to the listcompiled by France Football.

Messi, who earns a staggering £500k a week (Aprox Ksh71 million) made a stupendous staggering £120million last year, £11m more than his arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is ranked second.

Ronaldo who is on a £688k per week salary at Juventus, made £109million last year.

Messi and Ronaldo are the only players to surpass the £100m mark on the list which was made up from their wages, bonuses, endorsements, commercial revenue, and other streams.

Brazil and PSG ace, Neymar, is third on the list after he pocketed £87m last year while Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale comes at a distant fourth with £35.45m.

See the list below.

