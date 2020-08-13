Thursday, 13 August 2020 – A man is counting losses after his girlfriend went berserk and torched his Subaru Impreza, following a domestic dispute.

According to information shared by social media sensation, Professor Maxwell Odongo, the victim, who is identified as Fredy Tiger on facebook, had a dispute with his girlfriend, who revenged by torching his car instead of solving the dispute like grown ups.

Odongo happens to be a close friend to Fred and he had thought of advising him to end his toxic affair with the lady but he seemed drunk in love.

And the affair has ended in tears after she did the unthinkable.

This is what Maxwell Odongo shared on his facebook page concerning the dramatic incident.

See photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST