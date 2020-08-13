Thursday, August 13, 2020 – Kenyan has recorded 650 more Covid-19 positive cases pushing the total caseload to 28,754.

Speaking on Thursday during the daily briefing on the status of Covid-19 in the country, Health CAS, Dr Mercy Mwangangi, announced that the new cases were detected from 6,768 samples in the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 391 male and 259 female with the youngest being a 1-year-old and the oldest is 97 years.

At the same time, Dr. Mwangangi revealed that 490 patients have recovered, 308 from the home-based program while 182 are from various hospitals.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 15,100.

“We have identified quarantine facilities across the Counties.”

“Most remarkably, Kenya is being lauded for its home-based care program that has been deemed a success in the fight against COVID-19.” Dr Mwangangi said.

But on a sad note, 4 patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 460.

The new cases are spread across the country as follows; Nairobi (356), Kiambu (53), Nakuru (48), Busia (20), Bomet (10), Mombasa (7), Murang’a (5), Kericho, Kitui with (4) cases each, Kisumu, Mandera with (2) cases each and Nyeri, Elgeyo Marakwet with (1) case each.

