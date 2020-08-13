Thursday, August 13, 2020 – Kamau Mugenda, theKenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) Corporate Affairs Director, who was among 18 Covid-19 fatalities reported on Wednesday, has been laid to rest.

The late Mugenda was laid to rest at hisWeru home in Muruaki Scheme Kinangop Sub-County in strict adherence to the Ministry of Health guidelines.

He’s survived by a widow, Anne Wangeci Kamau, and two children, Roselyn Bayu Kamau and Charlene Wanjiru Kamau.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi, while speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Wednesday, described Mugenda as an astute and an exemplary worker

“Our sincere condolences are extended to family and friends of the late Kamau Mugenda and all those who have lost their loved ones,” Dr Mwangangi said.

“He was an exemplary worker who will be remembered for human resource development, automation of the institute’s processes, implementation of the ERP system and infrastructural development,” added Dr Mwangangi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.