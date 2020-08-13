Thursday August 13, 2020 – Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has also blasted Deputy President William Ruto for disowning the so-called Deep State and the System despite being the biggest beneficiary.

Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo shared COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli’s sentiments, claiming that Ruto is part of the Deep State that rigged them in 2013 and 2017, and subsequently making him the Deputy President.

According to Kalonzo, Ruto will still be hustling in the streets were it not for the Deep State that he is disparaging now.

He also called for Ruto’s resignation on grounds of challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“There are a lot of interest groups and some of them have to enable capacities.”

“It is, however, wrong for William Ruto to challenge his boss in the manner which he has done.”

“If I was him, I would have done the honourable thing, which is to resign,” noted Kalonzo.

