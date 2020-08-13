Thursday August 13, 2020 – Sirisia MP, John Waluke’s bail hearing was adjourned to Monday after his lawyers clashed in court over who was better placed to represent him.

Waluke, who was sentenced to 67 years in jail for stealing Ksh 300 million from taxpayers through a maize scandal, followed the cases virtually from Industrial Area Prison on Thursday.

His lawyers, Elijah Ongoya and Evans Ondieki, differed on who the MP had directed to argue the bail hearing in court.

“I was appointed by Waluke himself.”

“That is why I have put a short supplementary submission through more documents to the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji,” Ondieki stated while appearing before Justice John Onyiego.

His colleague, Ongoya argued that he was not aware of the new documents tabled before the DPP adding that Waluke directed him to argue the MP’s case too.

Ongoya asked the court to disregard the new documents furnished by lawyer Ondieki.

The attorney added that Waluke was in a position that did not call for more frustrations of the case.

“I am embarrassed at the development because I had strict instructions to represent Waluke.”

“He is keen to have the court hear and determine the application,” Ongoya stated.

Ondieki’s efforts to represent Waluke backfired after the court was informed that Waluke was to be represented by Ongoya and another attorney, Sam Nyaberi.

The judge did not listen to either party and threw them out of court to sort their confusion.

