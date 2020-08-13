Position Title: Policy and Advocacy Intern

Reporting to: Policy and advocacy Assistant

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Policy and Advocacy Intern will support in policy development, providing analysis and advice to ensure greater impact and influence. The Policy and Advocacy Intern will undertake research, policy, and advocacy on areas which may include:

Integrated Risk Management

Cash Transfer programming

Strengthening devolution

Responsibilities

Undertake research and analysis, reviewing alternatives in relation to policy deliverables, to contribute to the policy process and to inform decision making

Support the policy and advocacy department in the identification and prioritization of key issues in the humanitarian and policy strategies.

Support in the update of a humanitarian policy blog and other relevant communication channels that seek to contribute to the regional humanitarian policy issues and priorities.

Provide a range of project support services, including preparation of discussion papers, briefs and submissions, to contribute to the development and delivery of policy initiatives

Support the preparation and review policy advice to ensure alignment with policy directions

Undertake research and collate information for reporting, monitoring and evaluation purposes to contribute to the achievement of policy outcomes..

Any other duties as requested from time to time.

Qualifications

Completed degree in Law

Available for a period of not less than 6 months

Knowledge of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement

Good written and verbal communication skills and strong organizational skills.

Knowledge of the development of public policy .

Effective interpersonal skills to establish cooperative working relationships in the course of performing assigned duties

Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines, analyse financial and operational data and information, think analytically and critically

How to apply

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should apply strictly through this page so as to reach us not later than 18th August 2020;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.