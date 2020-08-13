Thursday August 13, 2020 – Jubilee Party has finally named the individual who will be the Nairobi County Speaker following the resignation of Beatrice Elachi on Monday.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, said the party has endorsed former Makadara MP, Benson Mutura, as its preferred candidate for the election slated on Friday.

“We know about six people have expressed interest in the position of Nairobi County Assembly Speaker which fell vacant recently, but we want to inform our members that after consultations, we have zeroed on Benson Mutura,” said Tuju.

Nairobi County Assembly Acting Clerk, Pauline Akuku, has shortlisted 7 candidates for the Speaker’s position and Mutura is expected to win the seat by a landslide.

Former Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Alex Magelo, who is among shortlisted candidates, however, announced his decision to quit the race and pledged to back a consensus candidate.

“I will support a handshake candidate for the sake of stability, peace and unity,” Magelo said.

“I really want to appeal to the Ward Representatives to put all their differences aside and focus on development,” Magelo added.

