Thursday, August 13, 2020 – A facebook user, who goes by the name Mpiawa Azu, claims that wearing a G-String is a sign of unfaithfulness and prostitution in marriage.

Azu made this known in a post he shared on a facebook page and caught the attention of many facebook users.

Over 786 people rushed to comment on the controversial post and called out the guy for being primitive.

Read what he posted and tell us what you think.

The Kenyan DAILY POST